GXChain Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. GXChain has a market cap of $119.95 million and $14.00 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00003798 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002903 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,965,868 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

