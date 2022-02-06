Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,188 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 7.55% of Haemonetics worth $269,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 286.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Haemonetics by 58.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,716 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Haemonetics by 678.8% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 102,765 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 39.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 408,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,863,000 after acquiring an additional 116,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

