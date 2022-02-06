Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $66,511.00

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $66,511.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00042223 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00109980 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 342,515,779 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

