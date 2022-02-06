Hamster (HAM) Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Hamster has a total market cap of $20.20 million and $691,035.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hamster has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Hamster coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00050895 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.83 or 0.07165854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00055027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,511.03 or 0.99892332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00052655 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006616 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.