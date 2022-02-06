Handshake (HNS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $201,484.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $102.23 million and approximately $201,484.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,688.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.75 or 0.07188355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00297080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.04 or 0.00762898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012420 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00070773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.00407742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.90 or 0.00232429 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 463,776,156 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

