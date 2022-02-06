Handy Price Reaches $0.0071 (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Handy has a market cap of $1.45 million and $36,815.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handy has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Handy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00050812 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.24 or 0.07150265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00055238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,545.37 or 0.99643322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00052889 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

