Harvest Finance Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $80.72 million and approximately $37.75 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $120.78 or 0.00289693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012098 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 684,353 coins and its circulating supply is 668,303 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

