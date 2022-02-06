HashCoin Hits Market Cap of $307,037.52 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HashCoin has a total market cap of $307,037.52 and $19,180.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

