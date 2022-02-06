Hathor Price Up 26.9% Over Last Week (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $182.32 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.07 or 0.07187104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,626.85 or 0.99989720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 902,285,168 coins and its circulating supply is 226,340,168 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.