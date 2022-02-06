Haven Protocol Price Reaches $2.13 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $56.94 million and approximately $841,610.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00005121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,656.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.42 or 0.07193107 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.58 or 0.00299063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00765455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012347 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00070597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.70 or 0.00409784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00232880 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,695,114 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.