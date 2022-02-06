Head-To-Head Analysis: Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) & Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Patriot National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 2.54 $3.74 billion N/A N/A Patriot National Bancorp $39.88 million 1.52 -$3.82 million $0.47 32.77

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A Patriot National Bancorp 5.20% 2.80% 0.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and Patriot National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 3 4 0 2.57 Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy. The IMI Corporate and Investment Banking segment deals with corporate and investment banking; and acts as a partner for corporates, public administration, and financial institutions. The International Subsidiary Banks segment operates on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks. The Private Banking segment specializes in the asset management of private and high net worth individuals. The Asset Management segment develops solutions targeted at the firm’s customers, commercial networks, and institutional clientele. The Insurance segment includes Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Fideuram Vita, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, and Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura. The Corporate Centre segment comprises of the group’s treasury and the Capital Light Bank. The company was founded in 1931 and is headq

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. Its lending portfolio comprises of commercial mortgage and construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; real estate loans; and other personal loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

