Head-To-Head Analysis: Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GreenBox POS and Pharma-Bio Serv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $8.52 million 18.65 -$5.01 million N/A N/A Pharma-Bio Serv $21.56 million 0.95 $2.05 million $0.13 6.69

Pharma-Bio Serv has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.82, indicating that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GreenBox POS and Pharma-Bio Serv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and Pharma-Bio Serv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26% Pharma-Bio Serv 14.98% 13.10% 10.04%

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting. The company was founded in February, 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

