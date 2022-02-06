Head-To-Head Comparison: Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) vs. Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Atea Pharmaceuticals and Verona Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atea Pharmaceuticals $48.63 million 11.69 -$10.95 million N/A N/A Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$65.15 million ($1.47) -4.04

Atea Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Verona Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

Atea Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.92, meaning that its share price is 292% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atea Pharmaceuticals and Verona Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atea Pharmaceuticals 1 2 0 0 1.67 Verona Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 65.69%. Verona Pharma has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 253.54%. Given Verona Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verona Pharma is more favorable than Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Atea Pharmaceuticals and Verona Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atea Pharmaceuticals 11.89% 4.27% 2.89% Verona Pharma N/A -48.21% -40.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atea Pharmaceuticals beats Verona Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. The company also develops AT-752, an oral purine nucleoside prodrug product candidate, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of dengue; AT-787, a co-formulated, oral, pan-genotypic fixed dose combination of AT-527 and AT-777 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and AT-889, an investigational, second-generation nucleoside pyrimidine prodrug and other compounds for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus. It has a Roche License Agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Genentech, Inc. for development and commercialization related to AT-527 outside of the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The company was founded by Michael J. A. Walker and Clive P. Page on February 24, 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.