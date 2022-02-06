Head to Head Review: International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) & Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Riskified -66.74% -106.42% -27.97%

21.5% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Riskified’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Riskified $169.74 million 6.48 -$11.35 million N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riskified.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for International Monetary Systems and Riskified, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50

Riskified has a consensus target price of $21.71, suggesting a potential upside of 211.09%. Given Riskified’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

