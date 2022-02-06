Head to Head Review: Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) & Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) and Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II alerts:

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Mitsubishi Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A Mitsubishi Estate $11.40 billion 1.74 $1.28 billion $0.98 14.57

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Mitsubishi Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mitsubishi Estate 0 1 3 0 2.75

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.34%. Given Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II is more favorable than Mitsubishi Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Mitsubishi Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi Estate 11.16% 6.81% 2.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.2% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mitsubishi Estate beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations. The Residential segment deals with the sale, lease, and management of condominiums, rental apartments, and custom-built housing. The International segment develops office buildings, residential properties, commercial facilities, and other real estate businesses abroad. The Investment Management segment deals with real estate asset management, real estate investment trusts, and private placement funds. The Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services segment offers construction, civil engineering, and urban and regional development planning and consulting; as well as real estate problem-solving solutions, including real estate brokerage and condominium and office building leasing management support. The Others segment includes information systems development, maintenance manage

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.