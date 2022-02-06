Head to Head Survey: Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) vs. Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dogness (International) and Hillenbrand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogness (International) $24.32 million 3.22 $1.51 million N/A N/A Hillenbrand $2.86 billion 1.16 $249.90 million $3.31 13.89

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than Dogness (International).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dogness (International) and Hillenbrand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A Hillenbrand 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hillenbrand has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.34%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Dogness (International) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Hillenbrand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dogness (International) and Hillenbrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A Hillenbrand 8.72% 23.20% 7.15%

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Dogness (International) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series. The company was founded by Shilong Chen in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, China.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment includes engineered and customized systems in plastic technology and processing. The Batesville segment produces and trades burial and cremation caskets, urns, room display fixtures and provides web-based applications. The company was founded on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, IN.

