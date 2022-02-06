HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HQY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of HQY opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -782.46, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $258,806.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HealthEquity by 67.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 172,492 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in HealthEquity by 9.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,070,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,120,000 after purchasing an additional 88,543 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

