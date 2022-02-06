Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stake Raised by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,343 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties comprises about 0.6% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.02. 5,627,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,261,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEAK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

