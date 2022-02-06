Hedera Hashgraph Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00187225 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00031596 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00027267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00073707 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00388933 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

