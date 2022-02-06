HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $200.26 million and $6,204.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00211818 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

