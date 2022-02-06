Hegic Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $32.18 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hegic has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00043088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00109674 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

