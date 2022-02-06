Helpico (HELP) Hits Market Capitalization of $337.72

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Helpico has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a total market cap of $337.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00051571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.78 or 0.07157046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00054860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,052.15 or 1.00030304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00052842 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

