HempCoin (THC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $154.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,634.19 or 0.99868636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00073217 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00020966 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00026151 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.56 or 0.00452304 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,051,879 coins and its circulating supply is 264,916,729 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

