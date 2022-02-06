HEROcoin (PLAY) Tops One Day Volume of $34,771.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $34,771.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00110090 BTC.

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.