Hertz Network Price Down 0.4% This Week (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $503,820.17 and approximately $103,117.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00051967 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.18 or 0.07196223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00055311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,766.84 or 0.99786625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006527 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

