Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Heska worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the second quarter worth about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA opened at $131.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.30. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $125.16 and a 1 year high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSKA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.17.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

