Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Purchased by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Heska were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Heska by 0.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heska by 8.3% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Heska by 6.1% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Heska by 1.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.17.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $125.16 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.09 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

