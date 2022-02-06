Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.65. 397,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,466. The company has a market cap of $789.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.15. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.