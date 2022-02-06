Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 9,265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 49.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of HIBB opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.15. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.