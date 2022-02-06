Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. HubSpot makes up approximately 2.7% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $773.36.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $472.13 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $402.50 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $597.14 and its 200 day moving average is $673.66. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.