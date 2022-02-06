HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 277,129 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,129 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Revance Therapeutics worth $23,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 51,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 22.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,392,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,792,000 after acquiring an additional 258,476 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 546.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 55,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $13.36 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $959.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

