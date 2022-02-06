HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $318,101,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 76.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after buying an additional 98,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,495,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $108,855,659,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,442.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,051.64 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,338.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,339.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,769.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

