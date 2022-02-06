HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 7,760 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 3.13% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $24,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 362.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 255,123.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 224,509 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $321,000. 15.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $115.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.96. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.28 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

