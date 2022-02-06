HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 619,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,927,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Squarespace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,404,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $31.47 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SQSP shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

