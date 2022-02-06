HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cerner worth $23,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERN. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $91.46 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

