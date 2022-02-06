HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,449 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $23,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.