HighTower Advisors LLC Has $22.95 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,979 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $22,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $88.87 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.69.

