HighTower Advisors LLC Has $23.25 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $23,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.