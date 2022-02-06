HighTower Advisors LLC Has $23.45 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $23,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,124,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,385,000 after purchasing an additional 962,754 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last ninety days.

Shares of A opened at $141.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.66 and a 200 day moving average of $156.95. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

