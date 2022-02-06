HighTower Advisors LLC Has $25.35 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,765 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of IHS Markit worth $25,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,150,270,000 after buying an additional 812,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,610,000 after buying an additional 564,545 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in IHS Markit by 25.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,752,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,633,000 after buying an additional 761,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IHS Markit by 55.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,291,000 after buying an additional 954,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 80.9% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,442,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,834,000 after buying an additional 1,092,410 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

NYSE INFO opened at $116.76 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.44 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.25.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

