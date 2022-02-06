HighTower Advisors LLC Has $31.22 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,649 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $31,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE NEP opened at $73.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.07. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.38%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

