HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,410 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $24,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,945,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $260.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $223.18 and a 52-week high of $280.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.82.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

