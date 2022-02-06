HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of International Paper worth $23,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.36. International Paper has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

