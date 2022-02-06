Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 21.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 58.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 47,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $145.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.44. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $159.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,119.23 and a beta of 1.27.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,850 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

