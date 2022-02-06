Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,850,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 170,180 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

