Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCMLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 52 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Holcim alerts:

Holcim stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Holcim has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.