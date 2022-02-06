Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 126,124 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Holly Energy Partners worth $20,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 586,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 179,470 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $18.80 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

HEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

