Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hologic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

