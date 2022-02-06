Honest Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $477,164.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Honest has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00050966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.97 or 0.07146828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,611.31 or 0.99896638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006640 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

