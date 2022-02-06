Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55,366 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Honeywell International worth $458,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.03 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

